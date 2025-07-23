New Analyst Forecast: $HSY Given $145.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HSY. Michael Lavery from Piper Sandler set a price target of 145.0 for HSY.

$HSY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HSY recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $HSY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $164.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Lavery from Piper Sandler set a target price of $145.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 John Baumgartner from Mizuho set a target price of $155.0 on 05/28/2025

on 05/28/2025 Brian Holland from DA Davidson set a target price of $163.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Andrew Lazar from Barclays set a target price of $165.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Peter Grom from UBS set a target price of $170.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Nik Modi from RBC Capital set a target price of $175.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Megan Alexander from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $177.0 on 04/17/2025

$HSY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HSY stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HSY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$HSY Insider Trading Activity

$HSY insiders have traded $HSY stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HSY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHELE BUCK (Chairman, President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 50,500 shares for an estimated $8,394,318 .

. ROBERT MALCOLM sold 5,488 shares for an estimated $907,267

JAMES TUROFF (SVP, GC & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,900 shares for an estimated $651,040 .

. STEVEN E VOSKUIL (SVP, Chief Financial Officer) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $540,000

ROHIT GROVER (President, International) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,666 shares for an estimated $453,220 .

. JENNIFER MCCALMAN (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,252 shares for an estimated $194,169.

$HSY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 640 institutional investors add shares of $HSY stock to their portfolio, and 598 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

