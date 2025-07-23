New Analyst Forecast: $HSY Given $145.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HSY. Michael Lavery from Piper Sandler set a price target of 145.0 for HSY.
$HSY Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HSY recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $HSY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $164.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Michael Lavery from Piper Sandler set a target price of $145.0 on 07/23/2025
- John Baumgartner from Mizuho set a target price of $155.0 on 05/28/2025
- Brian Holland from DA Davidson set a target price of $163.0 on 05/05/2025
- Andrew Lazar from Barclays set a target price of $165.0 on 05/05/2025
- Peter Grom from UBS set a target price of $170.0 on 05/02/2025
- Nik Modi from RBC Capital set a target price of $175.0 on 05/02/2025
- Megan Alexander from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $177.0 on 04/17/2025
$HSY Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $HSY stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HSY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 05/15, 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/08.
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 05/14, 05/05 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE DAN NEWHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 04/11.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/01.
- REPRESENTATIVE CAROL D. MILLER purchased up to $15,000 on 03/10.
$HSY Insider Trading Activity
$HSY insiders have traded $HSY stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HSY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHELE BUCK (Chairman, President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 50,500 shares for an estimated $8,394,318.
- ROBERT MALCOLM sold 5,488 shares for an estimated $907,267
- JAMES TUROFF (SVP, GC & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,900 shares for an estimated $651,040.
- STEVEN E VOSKUIL (SVP, Chief Financial Officer) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $540,000
- ROHIT GROVER (President, International) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,666 shares for an estimated $453,220.
- JENNIFER MCCALMAN (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,252 shares for an estimated $194,169.
$HSY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 640 institutional investors add shares of $HSY stock to their portfolio, and 598 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 1,003,166 shares (-99.3%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $166,475,397
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 853,210 shares (-6.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $145,924,506
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 807,433 shares (+6721.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $138,095,265
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 639,709 shares (+16.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $109,409,430
- MORGAN STANLEY added 633,855 shares (+24.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $108,408,220
- STERLING CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 569,322 shares (-98.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $97,371,141
- ROYAL BANK OF CANADA added 557,056 shares (+25.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $95,273,287
