New Analyst Forecast: $HST Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HST. Evercore ISI gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $HST.

$HST Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HST in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/16/2025

$HST Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HST recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $HST in the last 6 months, with a median target of $17.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Truist Financial set a target price of $17.0 on 03/21/2025

on 03/21/2025 An analyst from Compass Point set a target price of $18.0 on 03/10/2025

$HST Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HST stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HST stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE STEVE COHEN sold up to $50,000 on 12/11.

$HST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 300 institutional investors add shares of $HST stock to their portfolio, and 334 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

