New Analyst Forecast: $HSIC Given 'In-Line' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HSIC. Evercore ISI Group gave a rating of 'In-Line' for $HSIC.

$HSIC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HSIC in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barrington Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/06/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/30/2025

$HSIC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HSIC recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $HSIC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $79.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ross Muken from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $78.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Vik Chopra from Wells Fargo set a target price of $75.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Michael Petusky from Barrington Research set a target price of $86.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Jason Bednar from Piper Sandler set a target price of $77.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Kevin Caliendo from UBS set a target price of $80.0 on 02/26/2025

on 02/26/2025 Brandon Couillard from Jefferies set a target price of $80.0 on 01/23/2025

$HSIC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HSIC stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HSIC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$HSIC Insider Trading Activity

$HSIC insiders have traded $HSIC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HSIC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRADFORD C CONNETT (CEO, NA Distribution Group) sold 4,036 shares for an estimated $287,161

PHILIP A LASKAWY sold 2,604 shares for an estimated $184,998

$HSIC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 242 institutional investors add shares of $HSIC stock to their portfolio, and 280 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

