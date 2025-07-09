New Analyst Forecast: $HSIC Given 'In-Line' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HSIC. Evercore ISI Group gave a rating of 'In-Line' for $HSIC.
$HSIC Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HSIC in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barrington Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/06/2025
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/30/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $HSIC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $HSIC forecast page.
$HSIC Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HSIC recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $HSIC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $79.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Ross Muken from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $78.0 on 07/09/2025
- Vik Chopra from Wells Fargo set a target price of $75.0 on 05/06/2025
- Michael Petusky from Barrington Research set a target price of $86.0 on 05/06/2025
- Jason Bednar from Piper Sandler set a target price of $77.0 on 04/30/2025
- Kevin Caliendo from UBS set a target price of $80.0 on 02/26/2025
- Brandon Couillard from Jefferies set a target price of $80.0 on 01/23/2025
$HSIC Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $HSIC stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HSIC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 04/08.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/01.
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 03/31.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$HSIC Insider Trading Activity
$HSIC insiders have traded $HSIC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HSIC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BRADFORD C CONNETT (CEO, NA Distribution Group) sold 4,036 shares for an estimated $287,161
- PHILIP A LASKAWY sold 2,604 shares for an estimated $184,998
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$HSIC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 242 institutional investors add shares of $HSIC stock to their portfolio, and 280 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS & CO. L.P. added 12,016,714 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $823,024,741
- GENERATION INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP removed 2,743,909 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $187,930,327
- HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 1,465,007 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $100,338,329
- PALESTRA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,355,154 shares (+51.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $92,814,497
- ING GROEP NV removed 1,151,398 shares (-99.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $78,859,249
- NUANCE INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 1,058,703 shares (-53.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $72,510,568
- ROYAL BANK OF CANADA removed 965,767 shares (-92.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $66,145,381
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
