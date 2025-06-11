New Analyst Forecast: $HSAI Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HSAI. Jefferies gave a rating of 'Buy' for $HSAI.
$HSAI Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HSAI in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 06/09/2025
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 01/14/2025
$HSAI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 65 institutional investors add shares of $HSAI stock to their portfolio, and 42 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- LIGHTSPEED MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.L.C. removed 8,000,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $118,400,000
- ROBERT BOSCH GMBH removed 7,653,252 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $113,268,129
- HEALTHCARE OF ONTARIO PENSION PLAN TRUST FUND added 3,756,800 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $55,600,640
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 3,674,923 shares (+548.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $54,388,860
- CITIGROUP INC added 2,570,347 shares (+1258.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $38,041,135
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 1,841,683 shares (+1704.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $27,256,908
- MORGAN STANLEY added 1,841,320 shares (+543.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $27,251,536
