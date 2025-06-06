New Analyst Forecast: $HRZN Given 'Underperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HRZN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods gave a rating of 'Underperform' for $HRZN.
$HRZN Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HRZN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Underperform" rating on 06/06/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 06/06/2025
- Compass Point issued a "Sell" rating on 04/30/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $HRZN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $HRZN forecast page.
$HRZN Insider Trading Activity
$HRZN insiders have traded $HRZN stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HRZN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL BALKIN purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $170,600
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$HRZN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 32 institutional investors add shares of $HRZN stock to their portfolio, and 52 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP added 189,100 shares (+379.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,781,322
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP added 161,174 shares (+156.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,518,259
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 143,219 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,349,122
- UBS GROUP AG removed 108,306 shares (-70.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,020,242
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 96,342 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $907,541
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC removed 88,075 shares (-49.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $829,666
- STRATEGIC FINANCIAL CONCEPTS, LLC removed 87,653 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $825,691
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.