New Analyst Forecast: $HRZN Given 'Sell' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HRZN. Compass Point gave a rating of 'Sell' for $HRZN.
$HRZN Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HRZN in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Compass Point issued a "Sell" rating on 04/30/2025
$HRZN Insider Trading Activity
$HRZN insiders have traded $HRZN stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HRZN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL BALKIN purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $170,600
- JOSEPH J SAVAGE has made 2 purchases buying 9,500 shares for an estimated $88,150 and 0 sales.
- GERALD A. MICHAUD (President) purchased 8,000 shares for an estimated $74,519
$HRZN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 36 institutional investors add shares of $HRZN stock to their portfolio, and 38 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 143,219 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,287,538
- UBS GROUP AG added 139,079 shares (+959.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,250,320
- TREXQUANT INVESTMENT LP added 131,505 shares (+196.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,182,229
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 107,082 shares (-52.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $962,667
- STRATEGIC FINANCIAL CONCEPTS, LLC removed 87,653 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $825,691
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 70,760 shares (+783.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $636,132
- ADVISORS ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 69,345 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $623,411
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
