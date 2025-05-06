New Analyst Forecast: $HRZN Given 'Sell' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HRZN. Compass Point gave a rating of 'Sell' for $HRZN.

$HRZN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HRZN in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Compass Point issued a "Sell" rating on 04/30/2025

$HRZN Insider Trading Activity

$HRZN insiders have traded $HRZN stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HRZN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL BALKIN purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $170,600

JOSEPH J SAVAGE has made 2 purchases buying 9,500 shares for an estimated $88,150 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. GERALD A. MICHAUD (President) purchased 8,000 shares for an estimated $74,519

$HRZN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 36 institutional investors add shares of $HRZN stock to their portfolio, and 38 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

