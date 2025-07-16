New Analyst Forecast: $HRZN Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HRZN. UBS gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $HRZN.
$HRZN Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HRZN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Underperform" rating on 04/08/2025
- Maxim Group issued a "Buy" rating on 03/10/2025
$HRZN Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HRZN recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $HRZN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $8.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Vilas Abraham from UBS set a target price of $8.0 on 07/16/2025
- Paul Johnson from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $7.5 on 04/08/2025
- Michael Diana from Maxim Group set a target price of $13.0 on 03/10/2025
$HRZN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 30 institutional investors add shares of $HRZN stock to their portfolio, and 42 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP added 189,100 shares (+379.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,781,322
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP added 161,174 shares (+156.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,518,259
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 143,219 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,349,122
- UBS GROUP AG removed 108,306 shares (-70.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,020,242
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 96,342 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $907,541
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC removed 88,075 shares (-49.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $829,666
- STRATEGIC FINANCIAL CONCEPTS, LLC removed 87,653 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $825,691
