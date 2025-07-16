New Analyst Forecast: $HRZN Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HRZN. UBS gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $HRZN.

$HRZN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HRZN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Underperform" rating on 04/08/2025

Maxim Group issued a "Buy" rating on 03/10/2025

$HRZN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HRZN recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $HRZN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $8.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Vilas Abraham from UBS set a target price of $8.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Paul Johnson from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $7.5 on 04/08/2025

on 04/08/2025 Michael Diana from Maxim Group set a target price of $13.0 on 03/10/2025

$HRZN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 30 institutional investors add shares of $HRZN stock to their portfolio, and 42 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

