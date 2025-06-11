New Analyst Forecast: $HRTX Given $6.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HRTX. Brandon Folkes from H.C. Wainwright set a price target of 6.0 for HRTX.
$HRTX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 73 institutional investors add shares of $HRTX stock to their portfolio, and 94 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 2,958,497 shares (+6406.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,508,693
- AIGH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 2,778,200 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,112,040
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 1,700,068 shares (+55.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,740,149
- PALISADE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 1,360,542 shares (+34.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,993,192
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,179,754 shares (+547.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,595,458
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD removed 1,146,658 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,754,386
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 1,085,700 shares (+91.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,388,540
