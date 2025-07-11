New Analyst Forecast: $HROW Given $76.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HROW. Steve Seedhouse from Cantor Fitzgerald set a price target of 76.0 for HROW.

$HROW Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HROW recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $HROW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $65.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Steve Seedhouse from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $76.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Yi Chen from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $60.0 on 05/12/2025

on 05/12/2025 Mayank Mamtani from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $65.0 on 04/01/2025

$HROW Insider Trading Activity

$HROW insiders have traded $HROW stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HROW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MANAGEMENT INC. OPALEYE has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 85,000 shares for an estimated $2,610,073.

$HROW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 73 institutional investors add shares of $HROW stock to their portfolio, and 87 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

