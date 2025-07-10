New Analyst Forecast: $HRMY Given $55.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HRMY. David Hoang from Deutsche Bank set a price target of 55.0 for HRMY.

$HRMY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HRMY recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $HRMY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $52.0.

Here are some recent targets:

David Hoang from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $55.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Andreas Argyrides from Oppenheimer set a target price of $61.0 on 06/02/2025

on 06/02/2025 Graig Suvannavejh from Mizuho set a target price of $48.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 Ami Fadia from Needham set a target price of $49.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Ashwani Verma from UBS set a target price of $48.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Patrick Trucchio from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $70.0 on 04/08/2025

$HRMY Insider Trading Activity

$HRMY insiders have traded $HRMY stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HRMY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY DIERKS (CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 63,039 shares for an estimated $2,354,077 .

. SANDIP KAPADIA (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 26,775 shares for an estimated $1,072,144 .

. JEFFREY M. DAYNO (PRESIDENT, CEO) sold 19,293 shares for an estimated $774,245

$HRMY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 133 institutional investors add shares of $HRMY stock to their portfolio, and 103 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

