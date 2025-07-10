New Analyst Forecast: $HRMY Given $55.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HRMY. David Hoang from Deutsche Bank set a price target of 55.0 for HRMY.
$HRMY Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HRMY recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $HRMY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $52.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- David Hoang from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $55.0 on 07/10/2025
- Andreas Argyrides from Oppenheimer set a target price of $61.0 on 06/02/2025
- Graig Suvannavejh from Mizuho set a target price of $48.0 on 05/15/2025
- Ami Fadia from Needham set a target price of $49.0 on 05/07/2025
- Ashwani Verma from UBS set a target price of $48.0 on 04/28/2025
- Patrick Trucchio from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $70.0 on 04/08/2025
$HRMY Insider Trading Activity
$HRMY insiders have traded $HRMY stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HRMY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JEFFREY DIERKS (CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 63,039 shares for an estimated $2,354,077.
- SANDIP KAPADIA (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 26,775 shares for an estimated $1,072,144.
- JEFFREY M. DAYNO (PRESIDENT, CEO) sold 19,293 shares for an estimated $774,245
$HRMY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 133 institutional investors add shares of $HRMY stock to their portfolio, and 103 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 1,782,959 shares (-78.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $59,176,409
- DEEP TRACK CAPITAL, LP removed 1,450,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $48,125,500
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 505,826 shares (-37.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,788,364
- NEW VERNON CAPITAL HOLDINGS II LLC added 473,708 shares (+3219.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,722,368
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 456,224 shares (-6.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,142,074
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. removed 332,000 shares (-66.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,019,080
- CAMBRIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 310,908 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,319,036
