New Analyst Forecast: $HRMY Given $48.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HRMY. An analyst from UBS set a price target of 48.0 for HRMY.

$HRMY Insider Trading Activity

$HRMY insiders have traded $HRMY stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HRMY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

IV PHARMA HOLDINGS, LLC VALOR has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,600,000 shares for an estimated $139,391,500 .

. FUND TRUST II MARSHMAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,600,000 shares for an estimated $139,391,500 .

. JEFFREY DIERKS (CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 84,535 shares for an estimated $3,224,096 .

. SANDIP KAPADIA (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 26,775 shares for an estimated $1,072,144 .

. JEFFREY M. DAYNO (PRESIDENT, CEO) sold 19,293 shares for an estimated $774,245

$HRMY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 158 institutional investors add shares of $HRMY stock to their portfolio, and 74 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

