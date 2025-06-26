New Analyst Forecast: $HRL Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HRL. Goldman Sachs gave a rating of 'Buy' for $HRL.

$HRL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HRL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 06/23/2025

$HRL Insider Trading Activity

$HRL insiders have traded $HRL stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HRL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ELSA A MURANO sold 4,500 shares for an estimated $136,800

$HRL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 293 institutional investors add shares of $HRL stock to their portfolio, and 359 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

