New Analyst Forecast: $HRI Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HRI. Goldman Sachs gave a rating of 'Buy' for $HRI.

$HRI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HRI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 04/22/2025

$HRI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HRI stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HRI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 03/05.

$HRI Insider Trading Activity

$HRI insiders have traded $HRI stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HRI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LAWRENCE HARRIS SILBER (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 45,816 shares for an estimated $10,877,198 .

. CHRISTIAN J CUNNINGHAM (SVP & Chief HR Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,918 shares for an estimated $2,672,334 .

. SAMUEL WADE SHEEK (SVP & Chief Legal Officer) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $1,065,600

MICHAEL A KELLY sold 3,880 shares for an estimated $810,260

MARK HUMPHREY (SVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,625 shares for an estimated $551,488.

$HRI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 169 institutional investors add shares of $HRI stock to their portfolio, and 147 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

