New Analyst Forecast: $HPQ Given 'Neutral' Rating

May 19, 2025 — 06:31 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HPQ. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $HPQ.

$HPQ Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HPQ stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HPQ stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$HPQ Insider Trading Activity

$HPQ insiders have traded $HPQ stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HPQ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ENRIQUE LORES (President and CEO) sold 137,094 shares for an estimated $4,997,076
  • KRISTEN M LUDGATE (Chief People Officer) sold 74,356 shares for an estimated $2,560,077
  • ALEX CHO (President, Personal Systems) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 50,585 shares for an estimated $1,755,414.
  • STEPHANIE LIEBMAN (Global Controller) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 26,646 shares for an estimated $811,234.
  • ANNELIESE OLSON (Pres Imaging Prtng & Solutions) sold 21,545 shares for an estimated $613,817

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$HPQ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 532 institutional investors add shares of $HPQ stock to their portfolio, and 618 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

