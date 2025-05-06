New Analyst Forecast: $HPP Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HPP. Wedbush gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $HPP.

$HPP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HPP in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/15/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/28/2025

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 11/13/2024

$HPP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HPP recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $HPP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $3.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ronald Kamdem from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $1.75 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 An analyst from BMO Capital set a target price of $5.0 on 03/28/2025

on 03/28/2025 An analyst from Jefferies set a target price of $2.7 on 03/17/2025

on 03/17/2025 Thomas Catherwood from BTIG set a target price of $11.0 on 11/13/2024

$HPP Insider Trading Activity

$HPP insiders have traded $HPP stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HPP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

VICTOR J COLEMAN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 100,000 shares for an estimated $320,000 and 0 sales.

$HPP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 118 institutional investors add shares of $HPP stock to their portfolio, and 146 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

