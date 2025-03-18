New Analyst Forecast: $HPP Given $2.7 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HPP. An analyst from Jefferies set a price target of 2.7 for HPP.

$HPP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HPP recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $HPP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $3.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Jefferies set a target price of $2.7 on 03/17/2025

on 03/17/2025 Thomas Catherwood from BTIG set a target price of $11.0 on 11/13/2024

$HPP Insider Trading Activity

$HPP insiders have traded $HPP stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HPP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

VICTOR J COLEMAN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 100,000 shares for an estimated $320,000 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ANDY WATTULA (Chief Operating Officer) sold 9,356 shares for an estimated $49,399

$HPP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 108 institutional investors add shares of $HPP stock to their portfolio, and 166 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

