New Analyst Forecast: $HPP Given $2.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HPP. Alexander Goldfarb from Piper Sandler set a price target of 2.0 for HPP.
$HPP Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HPP recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $HPP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $2.85.
Here are some recent targets:
- Alexander Goldfarb from Piper Sandler set a target price of $2.0 on 05/23/2025
- Thomas Catherwood from BTIG set a target price of $8.0 on 05/06/2025
- Ronald Kamdem from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $1.75 on 04/15/2025
- An analyst from BMO Capital set a target price of $5.0 on 03/28/2025
- An analyst from Jefferies set a target price of $2.7 on 03/17/2025
$HPP Insider Trading Activity
$HPP insiders have traded $HPP stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HPP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- VICTOR J COLEMAN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 100,000 shares for an estimated $320,000 and 0 sales.
$HPP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 114 institutional investors add shares of $HPP stock to their portfolio, and 172 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 2,987,549 shares (-29.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,813,269
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 2,676,733 shares (-16.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,896,362
- HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 2,101,702 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,200,020
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 1,977,679 shares (-77.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,834,153
- ALTA FUNDAMENTAL ADVISERS LLC added 1,905,729 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,621,900
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 1,886,988 shares (-68.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,566,614
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,783,472 shares (-24.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,261,242
