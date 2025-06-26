New Analyst Forecast: $HPE Given 'Sector Weight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HPE. KeyBanc gave a rating of 'Sector Weight' for $HPE.

$HPE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HPE recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $HPE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $23.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Raymond James set a target price of $23.0 on 03/07/2025

An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $24.0 on 03/07/2025

An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $17.0 on 03/07/2025

$HPE Insider Trading Activity

$HPE insiders have traded $HPE stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HPE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NEIL B MACDONALD (EVP, GM, Server) sold 29,000 shares for an estimated $493,365

JEREMY COX (SVP, Controller & CTO) sold 11,577 shares for an estimated $266,271

BETHANY MAYER sold 6,409 shares for an estimated $84,534

$HPE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 480 institutional investors add shares of $HPE stock to their portfolio, and 553 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

