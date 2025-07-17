New Analyst Forecast: $HPE Given $30.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HPE. Samik Chatterjee from JP Morgan set a price target of 30.0 for HPE.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $HPE, check out Quiver Quantitative's $HPE forecast page.

$HPE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HPE recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $HPE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $23.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Samik Chatterjee from JP Morgan set a target price of $30.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Wamsi Mohan from B of A Securities set a target price of $24.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Amit Daryanani from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $25.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Tim Long from Barclays set a target price of $26.0 on 07/03/2025

on 07/03/2025 Aaron Rakers from Wells Fargo set a target price of $22.0 on 07/03/2025

on 07/03/2025 Ananda Baruah from Loop Capital set a target price of $18.0 on 06/09/2025

on 06/09/2025 David Vogt from UBS set a target price of $18.0 on 06/04/2025

$HPE Insider Trading Activity

$HPE insiders have traded $HPE stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HPE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEREMY COX (SVP, Controller & CTO) sold 68,590 shares for an estimated $1,264,621

PHIL MOTTRAM (EVP, GM, Intelligent Edge) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 60,000 shares for an estimated $1,171,173 .

. NEIL B MACDONALD (EVP, GM, Server) sold 29,000 shares for an estimated $493,365

BETHANY MAYER sold 6,409 shares for an estimated $84,534

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$HPE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 457 institutional investors add shares of $HPE stock to their portfolio, and 488 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.