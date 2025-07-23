Stocks
HOVR

New Analyst Forecast: $HOVR Given $2.0 Price Target

July 23, 2025 — 08:20 am EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HOVR. Jesse Sobelson from D. Boral Capital set a price target of 2.0 for HOVR.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $HOVR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $HOVR forecast page.

margin: 24px 0;
padding: 20px;
background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);
border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;
border-radius: 10px;
box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);
text-align: center;
font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;
display: none;
">

Receive $HOVR Data Alerts


Sign Up

$HOVR Insider Trading Activity

$HOVR insiders have traded $HOVR stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 20 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HOVR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ERIC BRANDON ROBINSON (Chief Executive Officer) has made 5 purchases buying 18,674 shares for an estimated $11,915 and 1 sale selling 250,000 shares for an estimated $438,500.
  • STEWART MURRAY LEE (Head of People & Strategy) has made 5 purchases buying 2,813 shares for an estimated $1,787 and 1 sale selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $89,050.
  • BRIAN FREDERICK MERKER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 5 purchases buying 12,334 shares for an estimated $7,897 and 0 sales.
  • JASON MICHAEL O'NEILL (Chief Operating Officer) has made 5 purchases buying 11,085 shares for an estimated $7,062 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$HOVR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of $HOVR stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • UBS GROUP AG removed 123,753 shares (-85.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $64,351
  • VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC removed 41,761 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,715
  • XTX TOPCO LTD added 25,935 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,486
  • CAPITAL INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC removed 25,807 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $44,129
  • TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC removed 24,071 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,516
  • NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA /FI/ added 20,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,400
  • ROYAL BANK OF CANADA removed 1,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $520

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

HOVR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.