New Analyst Forecast: $HOVR Given $2.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HOVR. Jesse Sobelson from D. Boral Capital set a price target of 2.0 for HOVR.

$HOVR Insider Trading Activity

$HOVR insiders have traded $HOVR stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 20 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HOVR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC BRANDON ROBINSON (Chief Executive Officer) has made 5 purchases buying 18,674 shares for an estimated $11,915 and 1 sale selling 250,000 shares for an estimated $438,500 .

and 1 sale selling 250,000 shares for an estimated . STEWART MURRAY LEE (Head of People & Strategy) has made 5 purchases buying 2,813 shares for an estimated $1,787 and 1 sale selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $89,050 .

and 1 sale selling 50,000 shares for an estimated . BRIAN FREDERICK MERKER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 5 purchases buying 12,334 shares for an estimated $7,897 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JASON MICHAEL O'NEILL (Chief Operating Officer) has made 5 purchases buying 11,085 shares for an estimated $7,062 and 0 sales.

$HOVR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of $HOVR stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

