New Analyst Forecast: $HOTH Given $5.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HOTH. Jason Kolbert from D. Boral Capital set a price target of 5.0 for HOTH.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $HOTH, check out Quiver Quantitative's $HOTH forecast page.
padding: 20px;
background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);
border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;
border-radius: 10px;
box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);
text-align: center;
font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;
display: none;
">
Receive $HOTH Data Alerts
Sign Up
$HOTH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of $HOTH stock to their portfolio, and 6 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS GROUP AG added 27,765 shares (+89.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $27,765
- VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC added 22,840 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,840
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 17,558 shares (+18.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,558
- TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC removed 15,159 shares (-47.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,159
- HRT FINANCIAL LP added 11,617 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,617
- CITIGROUP INC removed 4,553 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,553
- TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC) removed 2,799 shares (-63.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,799
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.