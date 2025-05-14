New Analyst Forecast: $HOOD Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HOOD. Deutsche Bank gave a rating of 'Buy' for $HOOD.
$HOOD Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HOOD in the last several months. We have seen 10 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/28/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/24/2025
- Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/06/2025
- UBS issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/12/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/13/2025
- Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $HOOD, check out Quiver Quantitative's $HOOD forecast page.
$HOOD Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HOOD recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $HOOD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $54.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Michael Cyprys from Summit Redstone Partners set a target price of $90.0 on 03/24/2025
- Brian Bedell from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $61.0 on 03/12/2025
- An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $69.0 on 03/06/2025
- Benjamin Budish from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $49.0 on 12/09/2024
- Dan Dolev from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $60.0 on 12/05/2024
- Patrick Moley from Piper Sandler set a target price of $54.0 on 12/05/2024
- Michael Cyprys from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $55.0 on 11/25/2024
$HOOD Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $HOOD stock 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HOOD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 8 times. They made 0 purchases and 8 sales worth up to $120,000 on 04/03, 03/11, 02/20, 02/12, 01/29.
- REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 4 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/06 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 03/20.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$HOOD Insider Trading Activity
$HOOD insiders have traded $HOOD stock on the open market 51 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 51 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HOOD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MEYER MALKA has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 3,865,159 shares for an estimated $153,943,280.
- BAIJU BHATT has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 1,984,082 shares for an estimated $97,786,750.
- VLADIMIR TENEV (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,000,000 shares for an estimated $86,226,175.
- DANIEL MARTIN JR GALLAGHER (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 620,384 shares for an estimated $25,651,889.
- JASON WARNICK (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 400,000 shares for an estimated $19,422,655.
- STEVEN M. QUIRK (Chief Brokerage Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 191,755 shares for an estimated $10,084,555.
- JEFFREY TSVI PINNER (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 35,187 shares for an estimated $1,484,074.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$HOOD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 583 institutional investors add shares of $HOOD stock to their portfolio, and 278 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RIBBIT MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC removed 32,922,956 shares (-90.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,226,709,340
- GALILEO (PTC) LTD removed 26,971,653 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,004,963,790
- AH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. removed 18,954,860 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $706,258,083
- SC US (TTGP), LTD. removed 17,112,983 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $637,629,746
- INDEX VENTURE ASSOCIATES VI LTD removed 14,467,936 shares (-50.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $539,075,295
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 8,269,560 shares (-33.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $344,179,087
- GQG PARTNERS LLC added 8,113,929 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $302,324,994
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
