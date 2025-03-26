New Analyst Forecast: $HON Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HON. Barclays gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $HON.

$HON Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HON in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/26/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Negative" rating on 01/07/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 12/03/2024

$HON Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HON recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $HON in the last 6 months, with a median target of $240.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Julian Mitchell from Barclays set a target price of $255.0 on 01/08/2025

on 01/08/2025 Joseph O'Dea from Wells Fargo set a target price of $240.0 on 01/07/2025

on 01/07/2025 Andrew Obin from Bank of America Securities set a target price of $230.0 on 10/24/2024

$HON Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HON stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HON stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$HON Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,176 institutional investors add shares of $HON stock to their portfolio, and 1,179 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

