New Analyst Forecast: $HON Given $265.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HON. Julian Mitchell from Barclays set a price target of 265.0 for HON.

$HON Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HON recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $HON in the last 6 months, with a median target of $245.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Julian Mitchell from Barclays set a target price of $265.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Joseph O'Dea from Wells Fargo set a target price of $240.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 Deane Dray from RBC Capital set a target price of $226.0 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 Andrew Kaplowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $265.0 on 06/04/2025

on 06/04/2025 Brett Linzey from Mizuho set a target price of $250.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Stephen Tusa from JP Morgan set a target price of $217.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Andrew Obin from B of A Securities set a target price of $250.0 on 05/07/2025

$HON Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HON stock 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HON stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$HON Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,099 institutional investors add shares of $HON stock to their portfolio, and 1,253 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

