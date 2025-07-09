New Analyst Forecast: $HON Given $265.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HON. Julian Mitchell from Barclays set a price target of 265.0 for HON.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $HON, check out Quiver Quantitative's $HON forecast page.
$HON Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HON recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $HON in the last 6 months, with a median target of $245.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Julian Mitchell from Barclays set a target price of $265.0 on 07/09/2025
- Joseph O'Dea from Wells Fargo set a target price of $240.0 on 07/01/2025
- Deane Dray from RBC Capital set a target price of $226.0 on 06/25/2025
- Andrew Kaplowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $265.0 on 06/04/2025
- Brett Linzey from Mizuho set a target price of $250.0 on 05/16/2025
- Stephen Tusa from JP Morgan set a target price of $217.0 on 05/16/2025
- Andrew Obin from B of A Securities set a target price of $250.0 on 05/07/2025
$HON Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $HON stock 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HON stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE DAN NEWHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 04/11.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/08.
- REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ purchased up to $15,000 on 04/07.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 04/07.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/07.
- SENATOR SHELDON WHITEHOUSE sold up to $50,000 on 04/03.
- REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $15,000 on 03/27.
- REPRESENTATIVE CAROL D. MILLER purchased up to $15,000 on 03/10.
- SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN sold up to $50,000 on 02/13.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$HON Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,099 institutional investors add shares of $HON stock to their portfolio, and 1,253 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 6,697,304 shares (-28.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,418,154,122
- BARCLAYS PLC removed 6,061,540 shares (-28.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,283,531,095
- ARISTOTLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 4,516,642 shares (-99.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $956,398,943
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 2,430,029 shares (+5.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $514,558,640
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 2,112,633 shares (+29.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $447,350,037
- 1832 ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 1,469,092 shares (-83.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $311,080,231
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 1,344,340 shares (-9.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $284,663,995
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.