New Analyst Forecast: $HOMB Given $35.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HOMB. Stephen Scouten from Piper Sandler set a price target of 35.0 for HOMB.
$HOMB Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HOMB recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $HOMB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $33.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Stephen Scouten from Piper Sandler set a target price of $35.0 on 07/18/2025
- Karl Shepard from RBC Capital set a target price of $31.0 on 04/21/2025
- Matt Olney from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $33.0 on 04/21/2025
$HOMB Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $HOMB stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HOMB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 04/07 and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 05/12, 03/05.
$HOMB Insider Trading Activity
$HOMB insiders have traded $HOMB stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HOMB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOHN STEPHEN TIPTON (Centennial Bank CEO) sold 24,159 shares for an estimated $664,855
- KEVIN HESTER (President and CLO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,473 shares for an estimated $392,872.
- JOHN W ALLISON (Chairman & CEO) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $307,585
- JENNIFER C. FLOYD (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $68,625
$HOMB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 144 institutional investors add shares of $HOMB stock to their portfolio, and 159 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 5,325,165 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $150,542,414
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 1,358,639 shares (-47.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $38,408,724
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 1,259,346 shares (+398.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $35,601,711
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 788,983 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,304,549
- STATE STREET CORP removed 529,407 shares (-5.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,966,335
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 463,137 shares (-6.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,092,882
- BAHL & GAYNOR INC removed 436,240 shares (-46.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,332,504
