New Analyst Forecast: $HOMB Given $35.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HOMB. Stephen Scouten from Piper Sandler set a price target of 35.0 for HOMB.

$HOMB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HOMB recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $HOMB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $33.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Stephen Scouten from Piper Sandler set a target price of $35.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Karl Shepard from RBC Capital set a target price of $31.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 Matt Olney from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $33.0 on 04/21/2025

$HOMB Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HOMB stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HOMB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 04/07 and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 05/12, 03/05.

$HOMB Insider Trading Activity

$HOMB insiders have traded $HOMB stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HOMB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN STEPHEN TIPTON (Centennial Bank CEO) sold 24,159 shares for an estimated $664,855

KEVIN HESTER (President and CLO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,473 shares for an estimated $392,872 .

. JOHN W ALLISON (Chairman & CEO) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $307,585

JENNIFER C. FLOYD (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $68,625

$HOMB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 144 institutional investors add shares of $HOMB stock to their portfolio, and 159 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

