New Analyst Forecast: $HOLX Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HOLX. Mizuho gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $HOLX.
$HOLX Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HOLX in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/16/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 07/09/2025
- Stephens & Co. issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/13/2025
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/02/2025
$HOLX Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HOLX recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $HOLX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $70.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Anthony Petrone from Mizuho set a target price of $70.0 on 07/16/2025
- Patrick Donnelly from Citigroup set a target price of $80.0 on 07/09/2025
- Vijay Kumar from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $68.0 on 07/08/2025
- Mason Carrico from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $70.0 on 05/13/2025
- Tejas Savant from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $65.0 on 05/05/2025
- Conor McNamara from RBC Capital set a target price of $70.0 on 05/02/2025
- Andrew Cooper from Raymond James set a target price of $71.0 on 05/02/2025
$HOLX Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $HOLX stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HOLX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 03/31.
$HOLX Insider Trading Activity
$HOLX insiders have traded $HOLX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HOLX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARTIN D MADAUS purchased 5,445 shares for an estimated $300,760
$HOLX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 300 institutional investors add shares of $HOLX stock to their portfolio, and 389 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 5,206,873 shares (-93.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $321,628,545
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 3,580,519 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $221,168,658
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 2,584,118 shares (+836.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $159,620,968
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 2,223,077 shares (-60.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $137,319,466
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 1,692,177 shares (+34.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $104,525,773
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,168,033 shares (+85.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $72,149,398
- NUANCE INVESTMENTS, LLC added 931,920 shares (+623.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $57,564,698
