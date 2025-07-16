Stocks
HOLX

New Analyst Forecast: $HOLX Given 'Outperform' Rating

July 16, 2025 — 10:24 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HOLX. Mizuho gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $HOLX.

$HOLX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HOLX in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/16/2025
  • Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 07/09/2025
  • Stephens & Co. issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/13/2025
  • Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/02/2025

$HOLX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HOLX recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $HOLX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $70.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Anthony Petrone from Mizuho set a target price of $70.0 on 07/16/2025
  • Patrick Donnelly from Citigroup set a target price of $80.0 on 07/09/2025
  • Vijay Kumar from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $68.0 on 07/08/2025
  • Mason Carrico from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $70.0 on 05/13/2025
  • Tejas Savant from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $65.0 on 05/05/2025
  • Conor McNamara from RBC Capital set a target price of $70.0 on 05/02/2025
  • Andrew Cooper from Raymond James set a target price of $71.0 on 05/02/2025

$HOLX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HOLX stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HOLX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$HOLX Insider Trading Activity

$HOLX insiders have traded $HOLX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HOLX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MARTIN D MADAUS purchased 5,445 shares for an estimated $300,760

$HOLX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 300 institutional investors add shares of $HOLX stock to their portfolio, and 389 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • FMR LLC removed 5,206,873 shares (-93.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $321,628,545
  • BOSTON PARTNERS removed 3,580,519 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $221,168,658
  • FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 2,584,118 shares (+836.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $159,620,968
  • PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 2,223,077 shares (-60.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $137,319,466
  • VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 1,692,177 shares (+34.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $104,525,773
  • UBS GROUP AG added 1,168,033 shares (+85.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $72,149,398
  • NUANCE INVESTMENTS, LLC added 931,920 shares (+623.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $57,564,698

Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets

