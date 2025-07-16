New Analyst Forecast: $HOLX Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HOLX. Mizuho gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $HOLX.

$HOLX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HOLX in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/16/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 07/09/2025

Stephens & Co. issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/13/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/02/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $HOLX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $HOLX forecast page.

$HOLX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HOLX recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $HOLX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $70.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Anthony Petrone from Mizuho set a target price of $70.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Patrick Donnelly from Citigroup set a target price of $80.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Vijay Kumar from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $68.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Mason Carrico from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $70.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Tejas Savant from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $65.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Conor McNamara from RBC Capital set a target price of $70.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Andrew Cooper from Raymond James set a target price of $71.0 on 05/02/2025

$HOLX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HOLX stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HOLX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 03/31.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$HOLX Insider Trading Activity

$HOLX insiders have traded $HOLX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HOLX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARTIN D MADAUS purchased 5,445 shares for an estimated $300,760

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$HOLX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 300 institutional investors add shares of $HOLX stock to their portfolio, and 389 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.