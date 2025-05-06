Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $HOLX Given $65.0 Price Target

May 06, 2025 — 10:24 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HOLX. Tejas Savant from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 65.0 for HOLX.

$HOLX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HOLX stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HOLX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$HOLX Insider Trading Activity

$HOLX insiders have traded $HOLX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HOLX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ESSEX D MITCHELL (Chief Operating Officer) sold 24,856 shares for an estimated $1,897,482

$HOLX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 308 institutional investors add shares of $HOLX stock to their portfolio, and 404 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

