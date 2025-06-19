New Analyst Forecast: $HNGE Given $48.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HNGE. David Grossman from Stifel Nicolaus set a price target of 48.0 for HNGE.

$HNGE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HNGE recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $HNGE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $45.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jessica Tassan from Piper Sandler set a target price of $41.0 on 06/16/2025

on 06/16/2025 David Grossman from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $48.0 on 06/16/2025

on 06/16/2025 Craig Hettenbach from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $46.0 on 06/16/2025

on 06/16/2025 Scott Schoenhaus from KeyBanc set a target price of $45.0 on 06/16/2025

on 06/16/2025 Saket Kalia from Barclays set a target price of $43.0 on 06/16/2025

$HNGE Insider Trading Activity

$HNGE insiders have traded $HNGE stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HNGE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ADVISORS IV, LTD. ATOMICO sold 2,651,103 shares for an estimated $84,835,296

CAPITAL I PARTNERS, LLC 11.2 sold 1,396,340 shares for an estimated $44,682,880

HOLDINGS GROUP, LLC INSIGHT sold 1,250,000 shares for an estimated $40,000,000

VENTURE PARTNERS X L.P. BESSEMER sold 725,066 shares for an estimated $23,202,112

