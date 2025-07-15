New Analyst Forecast: $HMR Given $5.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HMR. Liam Burke from B. Riley Securities set a price target of 5.0 for HMR.

$HMR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HMR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $HMR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $6.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Liam Burke from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $5.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Tate Sullivan from Maxim Group set a target price of $7.0 on 04/17/2025

