New Analyst Forecast: $HMN Given 'Strong Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HMN. Raymond James gave a rating of 'Strong Buy' for $HMN.

$HMN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HMN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 05/15/2025

$HMN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HMN stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HMN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 04/09.

$HMN Insider Trading Activity

$HMN insiders have traded $HMN stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HMN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARITA ZURAITIS (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 22,000 shares for an estimated $897,415 .

. BEVERLEY J. MCCLURE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,633 shares for an estimated $228,734.

$HMN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 89 institutional investors add shares of $HMN stock to their portfolio, and 132 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

