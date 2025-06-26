New Analyst Forecast: $HMC Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HMC. Macquarie gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $HMC.
$HMC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 182 institutional investors add shares of $HMC stock to their portfolio, and 188 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 1,905,112 shares (+151.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $51,685,688
- CLARK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT GROUP, INC. removed 1,211,489 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,588,010
- DODGE & COX removed 1,054,895 shares (-4.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $28,619,301
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 815,116 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,114,097
- AUTO-OWNERS INSURANCE CO removed 533,650 shares (-68.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,477,924
- CONNOR, CLARK & LUNN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD. removed 501,544 shares (-75.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,606,888
- MORGAN STANLEY added 494,081 shares (+16.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,404,417
