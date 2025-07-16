New Analyst Forecast: $HLT Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HLT. Baird gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $HLT.

$HLT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HLT in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/16/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/23/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 05/12/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/30/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/22/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/10/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $HLT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $HLT forecast page.

$HLT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HLT recently. We have seen 13 analysts offer price targets for $HLT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $245.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Bellisario from Baird set a target price of $276.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Daniel Politzer from JP Morgan set a target price of $282.0 on 06/23/2025

on 06/23/2025 David Katz from Jefferies set a target price of $296.0 on 05/12/2025

on 05/12/2025 Chad Beynon from Macquarie set a target price of $240.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Patrick Scholes from Truist Securities set a target price of $223.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Brandt Montour from Barclays set a target price of $232.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Duane Pfenningwerth from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $245.0 on 04/23/2025

$HLT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HLT stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HLT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$HLT Insider Trading Activity

$HLT insiders have traded $HLT stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HLT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTOPHER J NASSETTA (See Remarks) sold 40,653 shares for an estimated $10,928,745

CHRISTOPHER W SILCOCK (See Remarks) sold 2,914 shares for an estimated $785,439

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$HLT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 476 institutional investors add shares of $HLT stock to their portfolio, and 476 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.