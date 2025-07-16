New Analyst Forecast: $HLT Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HLT. Baird gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $HLT.
$HLT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HLT in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/16/2025
- JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/23/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 05/12/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/30/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/22/2025
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/10/2025
$HLT Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HLT recently. We have seen 13 analysts offer price targets for $HLT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $245.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Michael Bellisario from Baird set a target price of $276.0 on 07/16/2025
- Daniel Politzer from JP Morgan set a target price of $282.0 on 06/23/2025
- David Katz from Jefferies set a target price of $296.0 on 05/12/2025
- Chad Beynon from Macquarie set a target price of $240.0 on 05/02/2025
- Patrick Scholes from Truist Securities set a target price of $223.0 on 04/30/2025
- Brandt Montour from Barclays set a target price of $232.0 on 04/30/2025
- Duane Pfenningwerth from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $245.0 on 04/23/2025
$HLT Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $HLT stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HLT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 05/07.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 04/07.
$HLT Insider Trading Activity
$HLT insiders have traded $HLT stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HLT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CHRISTOPHER J NASSETTA (See Remarks) sold 40,653 shares for an estimated $10,928,745
- CHRISTOPHER W SILCOCK (See Remarks) sold 2,914 shares for an estimated $785,439
$HLT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 476 institutional investors add shares of $HLT stock to their portfolio, and 476 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 2,439,776 shares (-44.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $555,171,028
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 2,228,852 shares (-38.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $507,175,272
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 2,197,192 shares (+10.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $499,971,039
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 1,195,157 shares (-27.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $271,957,975
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 1,048,138 shares (-99.5%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $279,161,074
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 931,603 shares (-31.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $211,986,262
- DARSANA CAPITAL PARTNERS LP removed 850,000 shares (-85.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $193,417,500
