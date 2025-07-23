New Analyst Forecast: $HLT Given $258.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HLT. Chad Beynon from Macquarie set a price target of 258.0 for HLT.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $HLT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $HLT forecast page.

$HLT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HLT recently. We have seen 14 analysts offer price targets for $HLT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $254.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Chad Beynon from Macquarie set a target price of $258.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Shaun Kelley from B of A Securities set a target price of $285.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Michael Bellisario from Baird set a target price of $276.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Daniel Politzer from JP Morgan set a target price of $282.0 on 06/23/2025

on 06/23/2025 David Katz from Jefferies set a target price of $296.0 on 05/12/2025

on 05/12/2025 Brandt Montour from Barclays set a target price of $232.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Patrick Scholes from Truist Securities set a target price of $223.0 on 04/30/2025

$HLT Congressional Stock Trading

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $HLT Data Alerts

Members of Congress have traded $HLT stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HLT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$HLT Insider Trading Activity

$HLT insiders have traded $HLT stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HLT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTOPHER J NASSETTA (See Remarks) sold 40,653 shares for an estimated $10,928,745

CHRISTOPHER W SILCOCK (See Remarks) sold 2,914 shares for an estimated $785,439

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$HLT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 479 institutional investors add shares of $HLT stock to their portfolio, and 492 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.