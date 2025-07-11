New Analyst Forecast: $HLNE Given $162.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HLNE. Michael Brown from Wells Fargo set a price target of 162.0 for HLNE.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $HLNE, check out Quiver Quantitative's $HLNE forecast page.

$HLNE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HLNE recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $HLNE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $159.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Brown from Wells Fargo set a target price of $162.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Kyle Voigt from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $155.0 on 06/02/2025

on 06/02/2025 Ken Worthington from JP Morgan set a target price of $167.0 on 04/29/2025

on 04/29/2025 Michael Cyprys from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $157.0 on 04/14/2025

$HLNE Insider Trading Activity

$HLNE insiders have traded $HLNE stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HLNE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HARTLEY R. ROGERS (Executive Co-Chairman) sold 10,255 shares for an estimated $1,630,545

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$HLNE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 190 institutional investors add shares of $HLNE stock to their portfolio, and 154 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.