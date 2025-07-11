New Analyst Forecast: $HLNE Given $162.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HLNE. Michael Brown from Wells Fargo set a price target of 162.0 for HLNE.
$HLNE Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HLNE recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $HLNE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $159.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Michael Brown from Wells Fargo set a target price of $162.0 on 07/11/2025
- Kyle Voigt from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $155.0 on 06/02/2025
- Ken Worthington from JP Morgan set a target price of $167.0 on 04/29/2025
- Michael Cyprys from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $157.0 on 04/14/2025
$HLNE Insider Trading Activity
$HLNE insiders have traded $HLNE stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HLNE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- HARTLEY R. ROGERS (Executive Co-Chairman) sold 10,255 shares for an estimated $1,630,545
$HLNE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 190 institutional investors add shares of $HLNE stock to their portfolio, and 154 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 2,910,957 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $432,771,977
- CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC added 759,313 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $112,887,063
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 494,637 shares (+63.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $73,537,682
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC added 383,613 shares (+626.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $57,031,744
- LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC removed 286,886 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $42,651,341
- WASATCH ADVISORS LP added 279,508 shares (+16.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $41,554,454
- WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN added 274,107 shares (+280.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $40,751,487
