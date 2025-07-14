New Analyst Forecast: $HLMN Given $9.5 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HLMN. W. Andrew Carter from Stifel set a price target of 9.5 for HLMN.
$HLMN Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HLMN recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $HLMN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $8.75.
Here are some recent targets:
- W. Andrew Carter from Stifel set a target price of $9.5 on 07/14/2025
- David Manthey from Baird set a target price of $8.0 on 04/30/2025
- Matthew Bouley from Barclays set a target price of $8.0 on 04/08/2025
- Reuben Garner from Benchmark set a target price of $16.0 on 02/19/2025
$HLMN Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $HLMN stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HLMN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 04/17.
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 03/03.
$HLMN Insider Trading Activity
$HLMN insiders have traded $HLMN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HLMN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBERT O. KRAFT (CFO and Treasurer) purchased 140,000 shares for an estimated $992,600
- SCOTT RIDE (President, Hillman Canada) sold 12,359 shares for an estimated $124,331
$HLMN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 108 institutional investors add shares of $HLMN stock to their portfolio, and 127 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 4,267,364 shares (+240.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $37,510,129
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 2,693,939 shares (-92.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,679,723
- REINHART PARTNERS, LLC. added 1,393,980 shares (+16.1%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $9,953,017
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 906,528 shares (+25.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,968,381
- GW&K INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 899,496 shares (+35.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,906,569
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 817,375 shares (+12.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,184,726
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 692,863 shares (+49.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,090,265
