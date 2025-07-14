New Analyst Forecast: $HLMN Given $9.5 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HLMN. W. Andrew Carter from Stifel set a price target of 9.5 for HLMN.

$HLMN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HLMN recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $HLMN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $8.75.

Here are some recent targets:

W. Andrew Carter from Stifel set a target price of $9.5 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 David Manthey from Baird set a target price of $8.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Matthew Bouley from Barclays set a target price of $8.0 on 04/08/2025

on 04/08/2025 Reuben Garner from Benchmark set a target price of $16.0 on 02/19/2025

$HLMN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HLMN stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HLMN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$HLMN Insider Trading Activity

$HLMN insiders have traded $HLMN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HLMN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT O. KRAFT (CFO and Treasurer) purchased 140,000 shares for an estimated $992,600

SCOTT RIDE (President, Hillman Canada) sold 12,359 shares for an estimated $124,331

$HLMN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 108 institutional investors add shares of $HLMN stock to their portfolio, and 127 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

