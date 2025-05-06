New Analyst Forecast: $HLMN Given $10.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HLMN. Sam Darkatsh from Raymond James set a price target of 10.0 for HLMN.

$HLMN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HLMN stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HLMN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 03/03.

$HLMN Insider Trading Activity

$HLMN insiders have traded $HLMN stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HLMN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT O. KRAFT (CFO and Treasurer) purchased 140,000 shares for an estimated $992,600

SCOTT RIDE (President, Hillman Canada) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 84,882 shares for an estimated $897,789 .

. PHILIP WOODLIEF sold 19,779 shares for an estimated $221,129

$HLMN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 134 institutional investors add shares of $HLMN stock to their portfolio, and 98 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

