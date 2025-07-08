New Analyst Forecast: $HLIT Given 'Underperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HLIT. Harmonic gave a rating of 'Underperform' for $HLIT.
$HLIT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HLIT in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Harmonic issued a "Underperform" rating on 07/08/2025
$HLIT Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HLIT recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $HLIT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $11.75.
Here are some recent targets:
- Steve Frankel from Harmonic set a target price of $11.0 on 06/17/2025
$HLIT Insider Trading Activity
$HLIT insiders have traded $HLIT stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HLIT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WALTER JANKOVIC (Chief Financial Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 12,000 shares for an estimated $113,279 and 0 sales.
- DAVID KRALL purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $97,830
- NIMROD BEN-NATAN (President and CEO) has made 4 purchases buying 7,780 shares for an estimated $75,060 and 0 sales.
- DANIEL T WHALEN has made 4 purchases buying 6,000 shares for an estimated $58,428 and 0 sales.
$HLIT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 126 institutional investors add shares of $HLIT stock to their portfolio, and 104 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ANCORA ADVISORS LLC removed 2,635,128 shares (-99.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,270,877
- SCOPIA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 2,384,313 shares (-41.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,865,561
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 2,327,272 shares (+310.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,318,538
- MACQUARIE GROUP LTD removed 1,501,446 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,398,867
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 1,423,319 shares (+662.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,649,629
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,388,691 shares (-29.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,317,546
- CENTERBOOK PARTNERS LP removed 1,335,941 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,811,674
