New Analyst Forecast: $HLIT Given 'Equal-Weight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HLIT. Needham gave a rating of 'Equal-Weight' for $HLIT.

$HLIT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HLIT in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Underperform" rating on 04/29/2025

$HLIT Insider Trading Activity

$HLIT insiders have traded $HLIT stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HLIT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WALTER JANKOVIC (Chief Financial Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 12,000 shares for an estimated $113,279 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DAVID KRALL purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $97,830

NIMROD BEN-NATAN (President and CEO) has made 4 purchases buying 7,780 shares for an estimated $75,060 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DANIEL T WHALEN has made 3 purchases buying 4,000 shares for an estimated $40,448 and 0 sales.

$HLIT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 112 institutional investors add shares of $HLIT stock to their portfolio, and 109 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.