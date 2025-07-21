New Analyst Forecast: $HLIO Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HLIO. Stifel gave a rating of 'Buy' for $HLIO.
$HLIO Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HLIO in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 07/21/2025
- Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/26/2025
- Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/08/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $HLIO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $HLIO forecast page.
$HLIO Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HLIO recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $HLIO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $43.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Nathan Jones from Stifel set a target price of $43.0 on 07/21/2025
- Jeffrey Hammond from Keybanc set a target price of $40.0 on 06/26/2025
- Mircea Dobre from Baird set a target price of $49.0 on 05/08/2025
$HLIO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 97 institutional investors add shares of $HLIO stock to their portfolio, and 71 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS removed 684,948 shares (-37.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,979,981
- VOYA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 441,169 shares (-97.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,157,113
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 356,344 shares (-24.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,435,078
- BROWN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 355,340 shares (-23.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,402,860
- METLIFE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 324,167 shares (+1593.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,402,519
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 184,514 shares (+117.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,921,054
- ROCKEFELLER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L.P. added 174,301 shares (+69.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,593,319
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.