New Analyst Forecast: $HLIO Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HLIO. Stifel gave a rating of 'Buy' for $HLIO.

$HLIO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HLIO in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 07/21/2025

Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/26/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/08/2025

$HLIO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HLIO recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $HLIO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $43.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Nathan Jones from Stifel set a target price of $43.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Jeffrey Hammond from Keybanc set a target price of $40.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 Mircea Dobre from Baird set a target price of $49.0 on 05/08/2025

$HLIO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 97 institutional investors add shares of $HLIO stock to their portfolio, and 71 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

