New Analyst Forecast: $HLIO Given $35.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HLIO. Nathan Jones from Stifel Nicolaus set a price target of 35.0 for HLIO.

$HLIO Insider Trading Activity

$HLIO insiders have traded $HLIO stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HLIO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTEO ARDUINI (President of Hydraulics, EMEA) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $215,920

DIANA SACCHI sold 615 shares for an estimated $33,154

$HLIO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 85 institutional investors add shares of $HLIO stock to their portfolio, and 74 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

