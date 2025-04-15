New Analyst Forecast: $HLIO Given $35.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HLIO. Nathan Jones from Stifel Nicolaus set a price target of 35.0 for HLIO.
$HLIO Insider Trading Activity
$HLIO insiders have traded $HLIO stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HLIO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MATTEO ARDUINI (President of Hydraulics, EMEA) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $215,920
- DIANA SACCHI sold 615 shares for an estimated $33,154
$HLIO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 85 institutional investors add shares of $HLIO stock to their portfolio, and 74 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 708,715 shares (+5804.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,637,037
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 559,459 shares (-27.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,974,249
- BROWN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 282,656 shares (-15.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,617,763
- CONESTOGA CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC added 266,127 shares (+15.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,879,909
- ROCKEFELLER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L.P. added 195,779 shares (+362.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,739,574
- UBS GROUP AG added 133,275 shares (+567.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,949,396
- CEREDEX VALUE ADVISORS LLC added 132,007 shares (+150.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,892,792
