New Analyst Forecast: $HLI Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HLI. Morgan Stanley gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $HLI.

$HLI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HLI in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/23/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/11/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Underperform" rating on 01/03/2025

$HLI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HLI stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HLI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE KELLY MORRISON sold up to $15,000 on 06/04.

on 06/04. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 04/09.

$HLI Insider Trading Activity

$HLI insiders have traded $HLI stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HLI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SCOTT L BEISER (CO-CHAIRMAN) sold 8,008 shares for an estimated $1,431,109

GILLIAN BETH ZUCKER has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 1,200 shares for an estimated $202,022 .

. CHRISTOPHER M CRAIN (GENERAL COUNSEL) sold 500 shares for an estimated $86,510

$HLI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 268 institutional investors add shares of $HLI stock to their portfolio, and 262 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

