New Analyst Forecast: $HLI Given $209.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HLI. Michael Brown from Wells Fargo set a price target of 209.0 for HLI.

$HLI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HLI recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $HLI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $196.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Brown from Wells Fargo set a target price of $209.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Ryan Kenny from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $192.0 on 06/23/2025

on 06/23/2025 Aidan Hall from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $185.0 on 05/12/2025

on 05/12/2025 Brennan Hawken from UBS set a target price of $230.0 on 01/29/2025

on 01/29/2025 Kenneth Worthington from JP Morgan set a target price of $169.0 on 01/29/2025

$HLI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HLI stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HLI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE KELLY MORRISON sold up to $15,000 on 06/04.

on 06/04. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 04/09.

$HLI Insider Trading Activity

$HLI insiders have traded $HLI stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HLI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SCOTT L BEISER (CO-CHAIRMAN) sold 8,008 shares for an estimated $1,431,109

IRWIN GOLD (CO-CHAIRMAN) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $914,050

GILLIAN BETH ZUCKER has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 1,200 shares for an estimated $202,022 .

. CHRISTOPHER M CRAIN (GENERAL COUNSEL) sold 500 shares for an estimated $86,510

$HLI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 254 institutional investors add shares of $HLI stock to their portfolio, and 227 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

