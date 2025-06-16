New Analyst Forecast: $HL Given $7.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HL. Alex Terentiew from National Bank set a price target of 7.0 for HL.
$HL Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HL recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $HL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $5.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Alex Terentiew from National Bank set a target price of $7.0 on 06/13/2025
- Wayne Lam from TD Securities set a target price of $5.0 on 05/05/2025
- Kevin O'Halloran from BMO Capital set a target price of $5.5 on 05/02/2025
$HL Insider Trading Activity
$HL insiders have traded $HL stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL L. CLARY (Sr. VP & CAO) sold 32,387 shares for an estimated $167,764
- STUART MAURICE ABSOLOM (VP - Principal Acctg. Officer) sold 18,926 shares for an estimated $126,047
- DAVID C SIENKO (VP - General Counsel & Secy.) sold 21,826 shares for an estimated $113,058
- ROBERT KRCMAROV (President & CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 21,437 shares for an estimated $104,858 and 0 sales.
- CATHERINE J BOGGS purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $99,786
- RUSSELL DOUGLAS LAWLAR (Sr. VP & CFO) sold 16,333 shares for an estimated $84,604
- KURT ALLEN (VP - Exploration) sold 9,195 shares for an estimated $47,630
$HL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 193 institutional investors add shares of $HL stock to their portfolio, and 195 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PALE FIRE CAPITAL SE added 7,438,818 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $41,359,828
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP removed 5,022,287 shares (-10.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $27,923,915
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 4,523,226 shares (+163.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,149,136
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 4,414,392 shares (-88.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,544,019
- FRONTIER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LLC added 3,803,111 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,145,297
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 3,788,100 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,061,836
- WEALTHFRONT ADVISERS LLC removed 3,755,864 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,882,603
