New Analyst Forecast: $HIMS Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HIMS. Piper Sandler gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $HIMS.

$HIMS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HIMS in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Sell" rating on 05/06/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 02/25/2025

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 02/19/2025

UBS issued a "Underperform" rating on 12/20/2024

$HIMS Insider Trading Activity

$HIMS insiders have traded $HIMS stock on the open market 149 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 147 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HIMS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW DUDUM (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 48 sales selling 1,403,156 shares for an estimated $45,621,202 .

. MELISSA BAIRD (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 28 sales selling 414,042 shares for an estimated $13,030,935 .

. OLUYEMI OKUPE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 29 sales selling 360,655 shares for an estimated $10,848,741 .

. SOLEIL BOUGHTON (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 353,166 shares for an estimated $10,191,707 .

. MICHAEL CHI (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 154,822 shares for an estimated $5,087,670 .

. PATRICK HARRISON CARROLL (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 42,994 shares for an estimated $1,262,996 .

. DAVID B WELLS sold 40,000 shares for an estimated $1,199,584

IRENE BECKLUND (PAO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 29,488 shares for an estimated $978,766 .

. ANJA MANUEL has made 2 purchases buying 5,000 shares for an estimated $132,259 and 0 sales.

$HIMS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 252 institutional investors add shares of $HIMS stock to their portfolio, and 180 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

