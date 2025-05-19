New Analyst Forecast: $HII Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HII. Alembic Global gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $HII.

$HII Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HII in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Alembic Global issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/15/2025

$HII Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HII stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HII stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 02/12.

$HII Insider Trading Activity

$HII insiders have traded $HII stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HII stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANASTASI D KELLY sold 1,960 shares for an estimated $455,856

THOMAS C SCHIEVELBEIN purchased 2,120 shares for an estimated $349,426

EDMOND E. JR. HUGHES (Ex VP & Chief HR Officer) sold 1,300 shares for an estimated $301,483

JOHN K WELCH purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $174,923

NICOLAS G SCHUCK (Corp VP, Controller & CAO) sold 750 shares for an estimated $142,166

$HII Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 318 institutional investors add shares of $HII stock to their portfolio, and 423 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

