New Analyst Forecast: $HII Given $235.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HII. David Strauss from Barclays set a price target of 235.0 for HII.

$HII Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HII stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HII stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 02/12.

$HII Insider Trading Activity

$HII insiders have traded $HII stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HII stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANASTASI D KELLY sold 1,960 shares for an estimated $455,856

THOMAS C SCHIEVELBEIN purchased 2,120 shares for an estimated $349,426

JOHN K WELCH purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $174,923

NICOLAS G SCHUCK (Corp VP, Controller & CAO) sold 750 shares for an estimated $142,166

D R WYATT (Corp VP & Treasurer) sold 400 shares for an estimated $82,096

$HII Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 311 institutional investors add shares of $HII stock to their portfolio, and 369 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

