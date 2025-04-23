New Analyst Forecast: $HGV Given $38.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HGV. An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 38.0 for HGV.

$HGV Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HGV recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $HGV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $50.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $38.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 An analyst from Truist Financial set a target price of $63.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 Aaron Hecht from JMP Securities set a target price of $50.0 on 12/18/2024

$HGV Insider Trading Activity

$HGV insiders have traded $HGV stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HGV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PRINCIPAL HOLDINGS A GP LTD APOLLO sold 4,000,000 shares for an estimated $168,400,000

CHARLES R. JR. CORBIN (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $2,077,468 .

. JORGE PABLO BRIZI (See Remarks) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $846,200

$HGV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 113 institutional investors add shares of $HGV stock to their portfolio, and 121 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

