New Analyst Forecast: $HES Given $155.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HES. Paul Cheng from Scotiabank set a price target of 155.0 for HES.

$HES Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HES recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $HES in the last 6 months, with a median target of $164.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Paul Cheng from Scotiabank set a target price of $155.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Nitin Kumar from Piper Sandler set a target price of $153.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Roger Read from Wells Fargo set a target price of $184.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 Josh Silverstein from UBS set a target price of $173.0 on 06/11/2025

on 06/11/2025 Nitin Kumar from Mizuho set a target price of $191.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Biju Perincheril from Susquehanna set a target price of $136.0 on 04/22/2025

$HES Insider Trading Activity

$HES insiders have traded $HES stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HES stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN B HESS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 825,000 shares for an estimated $119,580,474 .

. GREGORY P. HILL (COO and President, E&P) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 57,858 shares for an estimated $9,063,879.

$HES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 407 institutional investors add shares of $HES stock to their portfolio, and 377 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

