New Analyst Forecast: $HES Given $155.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HES. Paul Cheng from Scotiabank set a price target of 155.0 for HES.
$HES Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HES recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $HES in the last 6 months, with a median target of $164.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Paul Cheng from Scotiabank set a target price of $155.0 on 07/11/2025
- Nitin Kumar from Piper Sandler set a target price of $153.0 on 07/02/2025
- Roger Read from Wells Fargo set a target price of $184.0 on 06/26/2025
- Josh Silverstein from UBS set a target price of $173.0 on 06/11/2025
- Nitin Kumar from Mizuho set a target price of $191.0 on 05/13/2025
- Biju Perincheril from Susquehanna set a target price of $136.0 on 04/22/2025
$HES Insider Trading Activity
$HES insiders have traded $HES stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HES stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOHN B HESS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 825,000 shares for an estimated $119,580,474.
- GREGORY P. HILL (COO and President, E&P) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 57,858 shares for an estimated $9,063,879.
$HES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 407 institutional investors add shares of $HES stock to their portfolio, and 377 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 2,993,710 shares (-77.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $478,185,298
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 1,732,497 shares (+5.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $276,731,745
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,495,324 shares (+119.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $238,848,102
- HOLOCENE ADVISORS, LP removed 1,279,561 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $204,384,278
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. removed 1,141,917 shares (-10.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $182,398,402
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 1,116,947 shares (-50.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $178,409,944
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 992,383 shares (+94.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $158,513,336
