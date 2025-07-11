Stocks
HELE

New Analyst Forecast: $HELE Given $26.0 Price Target

July 11, 2025 — 08:21 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HELE. Susan Anderson from Canaccord Genuity set a price target of 26.0 for HELE.

$HELE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HELE recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $HELE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $32.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Susan Anderson from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $26.0 on 07/11/2025
  • Peter Grom from UBS set a target price of $38.0 on 04/17/2025

$HELE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 115 institutional investors add shares of $HELE stock to their portfolio, and 121 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

