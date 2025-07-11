New Analyst Forecast: $HEI Given $352.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HEI. Michael Ciarmoli from Truist Securities set a price target of 352.0 for HEI.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $HEI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $HEI forecast page.

$HEI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HEI recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $HEI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $305.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Ciarmoli from Truist Securities set a target price of $352.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Ronald Epstein from B of A Securities set a target price of $355.0 on 07/03/2025

on 07/03/2025 Jonathan Siegmann from Stifel set a target price of $352.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 Kristine Liwag from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $305.0 on 06/04/2025

on 06/04/2025 David Strauss from Barclays set a target price of $280.0 on 06/02/2025

on 06/02/2025 Matthew Akers from Wells Fargo set a target price of $278.0 on 05/30/2025

on 05/30/2025 Gavin Parsons from UBS set a target price of $306.0 on 05/29/2025

$HEI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HEI stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HEI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 01/13.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$HEI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 295 institutional investors add shares of $HEI stock to their portfolio, and 268 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.